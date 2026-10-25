Ludhiana: 28 arrested, drugs seized in search ops

Police have arrested 28 people and registered 28 FIRs during a coordinated anti-drug operation across nine identified hotspots in the city on Saturday, seizing 120 gm of heroin, 200 gm of ganja and 15 capsules. Police officials during the cordon and search operation in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

The cordon and search operation (CASO) began at 7 am and covered areas under nine police stations across all four city zones.

Additional commissioner of police Rupinder Singh supervised the operation and visited the identified hotspots. Around 500 police personnel, along with 25 gazetted officers and 40 station house officers and other police station in-charges, took part in the operation.

Police teams sealed entry and exit points before raiding the premises of listed drug peddlers and suppliers, searching suspected drug consumption sites and checking suspicious persons and vehicles.

During the operation, police checked 123 people and 75 vehicles. The arrested persons included listed drug peddlers and suppliers, officials said.

Alongside enforcement, police facilitated treatment for 11 people struggling with drug dependence at outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) centres, with their consent. Nine others were referred for de-addiction treatment.

To encourage community participation in the fight against drugs, awareness meetings and sports activities were organised in the identified areas. The traffic and saanjh wings also held anti-drug awareness sessions in several schools, while medical stores were inspected in coordination with the drug inspector.

ACP Rupinder Singh warned suppliers and peddlers of strict action and said the police, in coordination with relevant departments, would support those willing to overcome addiction and seek rehabilitation.