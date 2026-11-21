A 21-year-old man from West Bengal was killed in an alleged hit-and-run near Mayapuri Chowk in west Delhi on Friday night, with preliminary police investigation suggesting that a truck was involved in the crash. Police suspect a truck was involved in the hit-and-run near Mayapuri Chowk in west Delhi. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver. more

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Hareshwar V Swami said that at about 10.43pm on Friday, the Rajouri Garden police station received a call regarding a road accident at Mayapuri Chowk.

The DCP said that police personnel found the body of a man, aged between 20 and 22, with severe injuries on the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“A bag containing some clothes and an Aadhar Card bearing the name Bishal Roy, a resident of Goripura, Tikarpur in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, was found with the deceased. A broken helmet was also found at the scene. However, no vehicle was found there,” Swami said.

The DCP added that the person who informed the police control room about the road crash told police personnel that a truck had hit the deceased. Accordingly, an investigation was launched to identify the suspected truck on the basis of the information provided by the caller.

“The body has been preserved in the mortuary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. The family members of the dead man are being informed about his death in the fatal road accident. We have registered a case and are probing it further to identify and nab the errant driver and seize the offending vehicle,” DCP Swami said.

A case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Rajouri Garden police station against unknown persons, the police said.

Police said investigators are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the accident spot and along the routes the offending vehicle may have taken after the crash.