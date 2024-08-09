Ludhiana: 4 drug smugglers’ assets worth 6.9 cr attached

The local police on Friday attached properties worth ₹6.9 crore, belonging to four drug smugglers booked in two cases, officials said. Police officials seizing the property of drug peddling accused in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

They added action has been taken against Hoshiar Singh alias Soni of Jodhan village, Mukesh Kumr of Patiala and Jammu Singh of Ghungrana village.

A residential house-cum-commercial showroom worth ₹4.8 crore, a 50 square yard-house worth ₹18.50 lakh and a 112 square yard-house worth ₹35.77 lakh were attached by police.

According to joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, a case was registered on January 27 against the accused at the Dehlon police station following a recovery of 10 quintals of poppy husk.

Additionally, police attached property worth ₹1.56 crore belonging to Anil Sabharwal. The assets include a house measuring 60 square yards in Valmiki Ghati and a Honda City car. Sabharwal was arrested on May 24, 2023 for drug peddling after 260 gm heroin was recovered from his possession.