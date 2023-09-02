Ludhiana: 60-yr-old held for raping minor granddaughter

Police on Saturday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old granddaughter on multiple occasions. HT Image

The girl had been living with her grandparents after her parents got separated. She shared her ordeal with her mother on Friday, following which she filed a complaint with the police.

A first information report was registered against and he was arrested.

In the complaint, the woman told police that she has an 11-year-old daughter from her first marriage. After separating from her husband, she remarried, but her daughter continued to live with her father and his parents.

The woman met her daughter on Friday when she narrated the ordeal. The girl stated her grandfather had been molesting her since May. He allegedly raped her when the two were alone at home and threatened her to not speak of the incident. Fearful, the girl did not speak of the abuse and her grandfather raped her on multiple times in the coming months.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman took her daughter to the police station on Friday and lodged a complaint.

The accused was booked under section 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested.

