Ludhiana: 73 degrees awarded during DMCH convocation

Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) conducted its convocation ceremony for the MBBS batch of 2018, on Saturday, conferring 73 degrees, 71 certificates, and 15 medals upon its graduates. Young doctors pose for a selfie after receiving their degrees during convocation ceremony at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

The liver transplant unit, which provides specialised care to patients suffering from end stage liver diseases and other complex conditions, was also inaugurated on the occasion. Led by chief liver transplant surgeon Dr Gursagar Singh Sahota and his team, the unit provides pre-transplant evaluations to post-operative support.

Principal Dr GS Wander congratulated the graduates and presented the annual college report, outlining the institution’s accomplishments and commitment to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare services.

Secretary, DMCH managing society, Bipin Gupta, also congratulated the students.

Chief guest Pammi Gauba, dean academics and research, said, “It is the responsibility of doctors to improve the access to medical care facilities to promote healthy lifestyle within the community.”

Dr Bhavik Sethi was awarded the title of best graduate. The second-best graduate award was given to Dr Nishma Dhand’. The best all-rounder award was bagged by Dr Harpavit Singh Sahota.