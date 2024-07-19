Ludhiana: ADC holds meeting to review preparations for I-Day

Additional deputy commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen on Thursday held a meeting with heads of various departments to review the arrangements for upcoming Independence Day celebrations to be organised at PAU on August 15. Additional deputy commissioner (G) Major Amit Sareen during a meeting with heads of various departments in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Presiding over a meeting in Bachat Bhawan, Sareen stated that the songs, folk dance or choreography, along with other cultural items, to be presented by the students should depict the cultural legacy of the country. The rehearsal for the same will commence in the first week of August, he informed.

Sareen also issued directions to various departments to prepare Tableaus on different themes. He told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the venue. He also asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.

Those present on the occasion included GLADA ACA Ojasvi Alankar, assistant commissioner Kritika Goyal and others.