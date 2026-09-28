Ludhiana: Argument at gaming zone escalates, youth fires in air

Ludhiana A minor argument between a group of youngsters at a gaming zone in Sector 32 market on Chandigarh Road escalated into a tense confrontation outside the premises, with one of them allegedly pulling out a firearm and firing a shot into the air. One of the youth allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired a shot into the air. (HT File)

The incident took place when the youngsters, all around 20 years old, came to the gaming zone. Following an argument inside the premises, they were asked to leave. However, the quarrel continued in the market parking area, where one of the youths allegedly fired a gunshot before fleeing.

The Division Number 7 police have registered an FIR against Mannat and Karan on the complaint of Bhavishya, 20, of Bhamian Kalan. A case has been registered under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

ASI Malkit Singh said Bhavishya told police that he had gone to the gaming zone where the accused also frequently visited. An argument broke out, following which the gaming-zone authorities asked the youth to leave.

According to the complaint, the dispute flared up again after they reached the parking area. During the argument, one of the accused allegedly brandished a firearm and fired a shot into the air. The accused fled before people could gather at the spot. Police recovered a .45-bore bullet shell from the scene.

The ASI said the police were yet to ascertain whether the firearm used in the incident was licenced or illegal. He added that Bhavishya knew the accused only by their names and did not know their residential addresses.

“Efforts are on to trace the accused,” the ASI said.