 Ludhiana: Auto-driver's daughter defies all odds to secure over 96%
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
Ludhiana: Auto-driver’s daughter defies all odds to secure over 96%

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Fighting against all odds, Amandeep Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, has secured 18th rank and scored 96.62% in the Class 10 results released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Thursday.

Amandeep Kaur. (HT Photo)
Amandeep Kaur. (HT Photo)

Amandeep, 14, scored 628 marks out of 650, becoming the only one from her school to be in the merit list.

“I am the first one in my family who secured a position in the board examination. I credit my teachers who provided their support throughout the year,” Kaur said.

Amandeep’s father, Parminder Singh, is an auto rickshaw driver and her mother Sarabjit Kaur is a homemaker. Appreciating the support of the school staff, Sarabjit said, “We could not afford any extra help for our daughter, but the school authorities were there to guide her. We have been living from hand-to-mouth all our life, but no matter what, we would never want our kids to miss out on their studies.”

Amandeep aspires to be a chartered accountant. “I have seen the struggle of my parents to make ends meet and the purpose of my hard work would be fulfilled only if I would be able to financially support my family,” she said. She also wishes to started her own business. The family of four lives in a single room in a rented house. She said that she studied over nine hours every day.

