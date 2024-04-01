Ludhiana: Baddowal resident booked for selling plot of dead friend using fake documents

The Sadar police booked a man for selling the plot of his dead friend with the help of an imposter after almost two years of investigating the matter. After the son of the deceased came to know about the incident, he filed a police complaint. After investigating the matter for over two years, the police lodged an FIR against Paramjeet Singh of Baddowal village, and his accomplices, Veerpal Kaur of Jagraon and another unidentified aide (Stock photo)

The complainant, Atinderjeet Singh of Sunet village, said that his father Pragat Singh had purchased a plot in Ranchi Colony of Threeke village from Dr Ravinderpal Singh, who is settled in Canada now.

He alleged that after his father’s passing, accused Paramjeet Singh, who was a friend of his father and was aware about the property, furnished forged documents of the plot. With the help of an imposter posing as Dr Ravinderpal Singh, Paramjeet sold the plot to someone in 2021. After he came to know about the fraud, he filed a complaint to the police on January 6, 2022.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.