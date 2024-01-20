close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Bittu's security guard dies after security weapon goes off

Ludhiana: Bittu’s security guard dies after security weapon goes off

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 21, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The guard, Sandeep Kumar, 32, of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was at the MP's house near Nehru Rose Garden at the time of the incident

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Congress’ member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu died on Friday as he sustained two gunshot wounds after his service weapon went off accidentally.

Bittu's security guard dies after security weapon goes off. (HT)
Bittu’s security guard dies after security weapon goes off. (HT)

The guard, Sandeep Kumar, 32, of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was at the MP’s house near Nehru Rose Garden at the time of the incident.

One of the bullets from the service weapon, a Glock pistol, hit under his chin and pierced through his head, while the other bullet hit him in the chest.

Bittu was away at a function and returned home after coming to know about the incident.

Senior officers of the CISF and Punjab Police reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Division number 8 station house officer Vijay Kumar said preliminary investigation suggests the bullet was fired accidentally.

The SHO said that the CISF personnel’s Glock pistol went off suddenly. As the weapon is automatic, it could fire multiple bullets. Police also recovered two bullet shells from the spot. Further, he added that no foul play is suspected.

The victim’s family also reached Ludhiana and will record their statements, following which police will initiate inquest proceedings under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

