Ludhiana bizman shot dead at friend’s birthday party; nine booked

A 34-year-old businessman, belonging to the family that runs the decades-old Pandit Ji Chole Kulche eatery, was allegedly shot dead by a friend during an argument during a birthday celebration at an upscale residential complex on Pakhowal Road on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Green World Homes in Daad village. 34-year-old Rahul Sharma hailed from the family owning the iconic Pandit Ji Chole Kulche eatery. (HT)

The deceased, Rahul Sharma, was rushed by friends to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a murder case against nine persons based on the statement of Rahul’s father, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, 64. The prime suspect, Gagandeep Arora of Moga, allegedly opened fire from his licensed firearm. Four police teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) Alam Vijay Singh said the police received information about the shooting during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Describing it as an incident arising from an argument, he said eight to 10 men had gathered for a birthday celebration and that the killing did not appear to have been planned or targeted.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of the Sadar police station, said a preliminary investigation indicated that Rahul had sustained two bullet wounds. “The exact details of what happened at the party will become clear only after the accused are arrested,” he said.

Father learns of son’s death hours after party

According to the FIR, Rahul closed his kulcha shop on College Road around 10 pm on Wednesday and told his father that he was going to attend the birthday party of his friend, Akhil Joshi, at the latter’s residence in Green World Homes. Around 2 am, Kuldeep Kumar Sharma received a call informing him that his son had been admitted to the emergency ward at DMCH. He later learned that Rahul had died of bullet injuries.

The FIR names Akhil Joshi, Gagandeep Arora, Amritpal, Gaurav, Gautam, Sagar, Karan, Saksham and Paramraj of Khanna as accused. The police have booked them under Sections 103(1) (murder), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.

Police sources said Rahul was also involved in the real estate business and was allegedly discussing a business-related matter with Gagandeep, who owns a famous eatery brand, when an argument broke out and shots were fired. However, the police said the motive would be established only after the accused are apprehended and questioned. Rahul had been married for three years.

Firing accidental, says host

Akhil Joshi, at whose birthday party the shooting took place, released a video message claiming that the gun went off accidentally. His statement came amid allegations that some of Rahul’s friends had left the hospital after bringing him there.

In the video, Joshi claimed that the group heard a gunshot before Rahul suddenly collapsed. He said he questioned Gagandeep, who allegedly told him that a bullet had gone off while he was placing his revolver on a table and struck Rahul.

Joshi further claimed that he and Gagandeep rushed Rahul to DMCH and remained there until members of Rahul’s family arrived. He said they left later because they were frightened, denying that they had abandoned Rahul or fled the hospital.

The police have yet to establish the sequence of events leading to the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm, the cause of the argument, and the role of each accused remain under investigation.

Second fatal shooting in a day

This is the second fatal shooting in Ludhiana within 24 hours. Earlier in the day, a 31-year-old man from Panchkula, Haryana, was shot dead during a clash between two groups in the EWS Colony area near Tajpur Road after he accompanied his friends to confront a group suspected of vandalising their associate’s car. Police have arrested one suspect in connection with that case.

Crime increasing, says MP Warring

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident was disturbing. “What is even more heartbreaking is that such incidents are becoming increasingly common in Punjab, raising serious concerns about the safety of our people. Whether it is a businessman, a trader or an ordinary citizen, every Punjabi deserves to live without fear for their life and their family,” the former Punjab Congress president stated.

BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, while former Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the victim’s house.