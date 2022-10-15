Ludhiana | Burglars target locked house in New Kitchlu Nagar

A gang of burglars targeted a locked house in New Kitchlu Nagar and decamped with cash, jewellery and important documents.

The complainant, Shammi Kumar, told police that he and with his wife had gone to Noida, and when they returned, they were shocked to find that the locks were broken open and house had been ransacked.

He told police that the burglars stole ₹3.75 lakh, two gold chains, two gold bracelets, a gold locket, four gold rings, a pair of diamond earrings, silver jewellery and fixed deposit documents.

ASI Balwinder Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.