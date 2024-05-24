Ludhiana: Cash, drugs, liquor worth over 37 cr seized since poll code imposition

The district administration has seized cash, drugs and liquor worth over ₹37.19 crore since the imposition of model code of conduct on March 16. DC Sakshi Sawhney advised the residents not to carry more than ₹ 50,000 in cash without supporting documents. (HT file photo)

The seizures by surveillance teams include ₹2.96 crore cash, drugs worth ₹25.93 crore, liquor worth ₹5.75 crore and precious metals amounting to ₹2.46 crore, among others.

District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney said that 126 flying squad teams comprising a magistrate, cops and vehicles mounted with cameras providing real-time feed to the control room, were keeping vigil across the district.

Sawhney advised the residents not to carry more than ₹50,000 in cash without supporting documents.

She said that holding elections peacefully and transparently was the top priority of the administration and every effort was being made for accomplishing the task without any hindrances.

The administration has issued 437 notices over model code of conduct (MCC) violations in the district since imposition of the poll code on March 16.

Officials said that the administration has resolved all complaints received on C-Vigil app, and added that they received 1,397 complaints on the C-vigil app till date.

A total of 354 complaints were found frivolous or not related to elections and the remaining 1,043 complaints have been resolved. District election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney highlighted the need to maintain a peaceful and conducive environment for campaigning and called upon political parties to avoid any activities that violate the model code of conduct.

She added that any violation of the poll code would be dealt with strictly.