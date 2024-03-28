Ludhiana: Class 8 & 10 students to sit for scholarship tests on March 31

The common scholarship exam, National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship Exam (NMMS) and Punjab State Talent Search Examinations (PSTSE), will be conducted on March 31 in the state for the students of Class 8 and Class 10. A total of 4,645 students would appear for the examinations for which 15 centres have been allotted in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

District education office has released the name of the centres and the total number of candidates appearing for the examination.

Government High Senior Secondary School, Shahpur, principal Davinder Singh Chhina said State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, monitors this examination to inspire the students to pursue higher education. The education department has kept it on high priority to equip these students with high level competitive examinations.

NMMS is conducted only for Class 8 whereas PSTSE is a combined examination for Class 8 and 10. Schools select the students from their respective institutions on the basis of their academic performance. A total of 4,645 students would be appearing for the examination for which 15 centres have been allotted in the district.

The examination has two sections, including Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Multiple choice questions would be asked from mathematics, science and social studies.

Sekhewal School of Eminence principal Naresh Kumar, said, “In our school, 69 students are going to appear for PSTSE and 73 for NMMS. We have also provided few classes to the students with the main focus on reasoning.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, science teacher Manshant Preet Singh said that last year, 16 students from their school qualified the examination and this year more than 45 students are going to appear for NMMS examination.

The students qualifying the NMMS examination would be receiving a scholarship of ₹12,000 annually for the next four years and the students of Class 8 qualifying the PSTSE examination would be receiving ₹200 on monthly basis, as per the school officials.