Ludhiana: Cops attacked while trying to arrest extortion accused

A head constable was injured when a police team conducted a raid in Bonkar Dogra village to arrest a man, but was attacked by kin of the accused, facilitating his escape from the spot on Thursday. The accused was wanted for “blackmailing” a minor girl and forcing her to steal cash and jewellery from her house. The police have arrested three persons and booked their nine aides. The complainant stated that the accused tore his uniform and facilitated the escape of the accused. (HT Photo)

The accused also tore the injured head constable’s uniform. The arrested accused have been identified as Pritam Singh, Amarjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh. The accused who are yet to be arrested are Lovely, his mother Jasvir Kaur, sister Mano, other aides Karamvir Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Bhooljit Singh and Jaswant Singh alias Kala.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of head constable Manoj Kumar, who is deputed at the Salem Tabri police station. Manoj Kumar said Lovely was wanted in a case of extortion and blackmailing a minor girl. The police team rounded up him in Bonkar Dogra village following a tip-off. Meanwhile, the aides of the accused turned up there and opened an attack on the police.

The complainant stated that the accused tore his uniform and facilitated the escape of the accused. However, three others were nabbed. An FIR under Sections 221(obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 263 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The head constable said that Lovely and his aides were booked on October 9, 2023 on the complaint of a minor girl’s mother. The minor was allegedly subjected to blackmail for a prolonged period of two years. To fulfil the accused’s demand, the girl kept on stealing cash and jewellery from her house, the complainant alleged. The matter came to fore after her mother enquired about the girl after she found the cash and jewellery missing from the house.

Besides Lovely from Bhattian Bet, the Salem Tabri police had booked his aides Sehwag Thakur from Chitti Colony, along with another girl, who is also said to be a minor, involved in this crime. Additionally, the parents of the minor were also named in the case.

According to the police, it was found that one of the accused, Sehwag, had managed to capture the minor girl’s lewd video while she was bathing two years ago. He along with Lovely had started extorting money from her by threatening to make the video viral. Fearing the consequences, the victim started stealing cash and gold jewellery from her own house, which she would give to the accused.