Ludhiana: Eatery employee serves liquor without permission, arrested

Tightening the noose around restaurants and bars serving liquor without a licence and operating after permissible hours, the excise department conducted a raid at an eatery near Samrala Chowk here and arrested an employee for serving alcohol to customers without a valid licence. An FIR under sections 68, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station. (iStock)

However, the owner of the eatery managed to escape.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sachin Sharma of Guru Angad Dev Nagar, while owner of the eatery Raj Malhotra is yet to be arrested.

Divulging the details, excise and taxation inspector Jaswinder Singh said that a special drive has been launched against such violators.

He said that they conducted a check at Bawa Chicken and found that the owner and employees were serving liquor among the customers. On seeing the excise team, the owner escaped from the spot. The excise team arrested his employee and also recovered liquor from the eatery.

An FIR under sections 68, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at Division number 6 police station.

Previous cases

On July 17, the Tibba police had arrested two employees of a chicken corner for supplying liquor to the customers. Owner of the chicken corner was also booked by the police.

On August 13, the excise department had conducted a raid at a restaurant situated at Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, and found the owner and its employees serving liquor to customers without a valid licence. A case was lodged against the accused.