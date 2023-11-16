Ludhiana: Five booked for assaulting Jagraon resident over parking

The police booked five residents of Hans Kalan village of Jagraon for assaulting a fellow villager following an altercation over parking a motorcycle in the middle of the road. Five booked for assaulting Jagraon resident over parking. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the accused also fired shots in the air.

The accused have been identified as Sukhpal Singh, Harjinder Singh alias Tochi, Daljit Singh alias Lambu, Garry and Harry.

The complainant, Ajaypal Singh, said that he was about to leave for work but had to rush inside his home to collect his wallet. He said that in the rush, he parked his motorcycle in the street outside his house and went inside the house.

In the meantime, the accused, Sukhpal, came there on a tractor and started abusing him for blocking the way. However, the accused left the spot at that time but in the evening, when he went for a walk, Sukhpal along with other aides were already standing near the street and attacked him.

Ajaypal said that the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and rods and one of them even fired five shots in the air and fled from the spot.

ASI Sukhmander Singh said that the police have registered the case under sections 336, 323, 294, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC and 25, 29-54-59 of the Arms Act against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

