Ludhiana: Four cattle recovered, 2 ‘smugglers’ at large

Four cattle were recovered from a pickup after members of the Gau Raksha Dal allegedly chased the vehicle on suspicion that the animals were being transported to Jammu and Kashmir for slaughter. Two unidentified men abandoned the vehicle and fled in the Bilga village area, police said. (HT File)

Two unidentified men abandoned the vehicle and fled in the Bilga village area, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by Gau Raksha Dal national president Gurpreet Singh, he was travelling towards Ladhowal with his associate Manik Goyal when they received information about a white Mahindra pickup allegedly carrying cattle towards Jammu and Kashmir.

The members of the organisation waited for the vehicle at the Southern Bypass, where they signalled the driver to stop, but he allegedly sped away. The vehicle was chased, but the suspects abandoned it in Bilga village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahnewal police station. A search of the pickup led to the recovery of one cow and three bulls. The Sahnewal police have slapped Sections 4A, 4B and 8 of the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Assistant sub-inspector Gurmel Singh said the pickup had been seized and an investigation launched to identify and arrest the two suspects. The circumstances surrounding the transportation of the animals and their intended destination are also being verified, officials added.