Ludhiana: Govt school teacher’s house burgled in Dugri

Two unidentified burglars broke into the house of a government school teacher in Urban Estate, Dugri Phase 2, and decamped with gold jewellery, silver coins, and ₹60,000 in cash while the family was away attending a wedding, police said. Valuables, including gold ornaments, silver coins, and ₹60,000 stolen; hunt on to trace accused. (HT File)

The incident came to light when the homeowner, Seema Mittal, returned from Chandigarh with her son and found their household belongings scattered and cupboards ransacked.

According to the police complaint, Mittal had left her residence on October 24 to attend a relative’s wedding. Her son, a software engineer based in Hyderabad who was visiting her, had accompanied her to the function.

According to police, the family reviewed CCTV footage installed at the property upon returning home.

The footage reportedly showed two men scaling the main gate around 3 am before breaking open a kitchen grille to gain entry into the house.

An audit of their belongings revealed that a gold set, a gold chain with a pendant, a gold bracelet, 10 to 15 silver coins, and ₹60,000 in cash were missing. The Dugri police

have registered a case against unidentified suspects under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house), 331(4) (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating officer Amolak said that police were examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the movements of the burglars