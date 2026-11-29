The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has imposed a ₹2 lakh fine on food vendor Express Food Services after a passenger complained about finding a metal bolt in a vada served aboard the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train. Officials said the area officer had also been counselled to inspect the equipment frequently. (@SamKodial/ X) more

"A large bolt was found in a vada served as part of the Vande Bharat meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality. Please look into this matter," a passenger posted on social media on November 27, 2026.

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A senior Railway Ministry official told PTI that immediately after the issue was flagged, the IRCTC imposed a ₹2 lakh fine on the licensee for the lapse and issued strict instructions to ensure compliance with food safety norms.

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"The supervisor nominated to monitor the kitchen was instructed to thoroughly inspect the machines used for food preparation before starting the process to avoid such complaints in the future," the official said.

He added, "They have also been advised to share photographs and videos of these inspections in the designated WhatsApp group as part of the monitoring process. The licensee has been advised to source snacks from other kitchens."

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Officials said the area officer had also been counselled to inspect the equipment frequently, identify any defects and ensure they were rectified immediately to prevent such incidents in the future.