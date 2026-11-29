Land dispute suspected in killing of 55-year-old disabled widow in UP's Bhadohi
The body of Gudia Devi was found on a cot inside her room in Gopepur village under the Gopiganj police station area along National Highway 19.
Published on: Nov 29, 2026, 22:53:26 IST
PTI
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A 55-year-old widow with a disability was allegedly strangled to death over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Sunday, police said.
The body of Gudia Devi was found on a cot inside her room in Gopepur village under the Gopiganj police station area along National Highway 19. Her nephew, Shreyansh, had allegedly found her dead while bringing lunch in the afternoon.
Gopiganj Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Singh said the woman's husband died five years ago and she, being unable to walk, depended on relatives living in another house for food and medicines.
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Home/India News/Land Dispute Suspected In Killing Of 55-year-old Disabled Widow In UP's Bhadohi