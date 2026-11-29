The Constitution amendment bill will require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the state legislatures. For this, the Union government seems confident. According to people aware of the details, the government expects at least 371 Lok Sabha MPs to support the revised bills.

With the introduction of the three bills, the government seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across all states and union territories, taking the House's maximum strength up to 850 from the current 543. The revised distribution of seats among states will be frozen until 2051. The bills also seek to facilitate 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures following delimitation. They propose increasing the maximum strength of state assemblies from 500 to 650 and provide for the formation of delimitation commissions.

With introduction of the bills, the government seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across all states and union territories. (Sansad TV/File Image)

Parliament is set for a four-day special sitting from Monday, November 30, with the government preparing to introduce three key bills on delimitation of constituencies to further operationalise women's reservation. The government will introduce the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Union minister of state for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union home minister Amit Shah will table the bills in the lower house.

Who will be on the proposed Delimitation Commission, and what will it do?

Who will be on the proposed Delimitation Commission, and what will it do?

This is the government’s second attempt. An earlier version, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April, getting 298 votes in favour and 230 against, well short of the two-thirds majority needed.

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According to a person familiar with the matter, there are three vacancies in the 543-member Lok Sabha, bringing the number of eligible voters down to 540. The government would therefore need 360 votes to pass the bill.

Who all are likely to extend support to the bills? While several regional parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Biju Janta Dal (BJD), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are on board, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has three MPs, has kept everybody guessing. 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs also said that they would back the bill.

Congress-led Oppn reaches out to DMK, NCP-SP to stall passage of delimitation bill Congress-led Opposition renewed its efforts on Sunday to convince the DMK and NCP-SP leadership to reconsider its support for the bills as senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi travelled to Chennai and Mumbai and met the party chie.

Discussions with DMK in Chennai failed to achieve a breakthrough, as party chief MK Stalin stood firm on his decision to support the proposed delimitation bill. "With the current number of Parliamentary constituencies, not just Tamil Nadu's political importance and strength, even the rights of southern states will be affected. For regional parties, especially parties belonging to southern states, this is a do-or-die struggle. To prevent that, we have no choice but to support the bill being brought in now", Stalin said while talking to reporters at his residence after the meeting.

The Opposition leaders then headed to Mumbai to convince where they met NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy Hospital.

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Modi holds meeting Amid Opposition’s last-minute attempt to reach out to parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the members of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)’s parliamentary party executive committee. “Excellent meeting with the BJP Parliamentary Party Executive Committee at 7, LKM. Had productive conversations on various subjects,” Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

The BJP also issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha members, asking them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 3, 2026, for important legislative business.