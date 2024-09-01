Ludhiana: In the hope of a better future students balance studies, work

For some students, doing well in exams is not the only worry. Many face the challenge of helping their parents make ends meet. In Ludhiana, students from government schools attend classes for five hours a day, then work for eight hours afterwards to support their families. Some even find time to learn new skills, often skipping meals, in hopes of a brighter future. Chemist shops, steel factories among employers; students say financial support needed to pursue dreams. (HT File)

A Class 10 student at a Government Senior Secondary School, works at a chemist shop after school and is also a karate player who won a gold medal at the school zonal games this year. “I want to become a doctor, but my parents are labourers, and it’s hard to afford this dream,” he said. Ankush, who scored 90% in his Class 8 board exams, also takes computer classes to learn a new skill that might help improve his family’s life.

Working at a steel factory operating a power press machine after school hours, a Class 11 student dreams of joining the army. She wakes up at 4am to finish household chores, attends school, and then puts in seven hours of work at the factory for a meager amount of ₹4,000 a month. “I start my homework at around 11pm and cannot remember the last time I slept for more than four hours,” she said.

One Class 11 student, hopes to start his own business but currently works at a mechanic shop after school. “Right now, my focus is on earning money to support my family, whether through a job or a business. I am willing to give up my dreams if it means making my family’s life a little better,” he said. His teacher mentioned that Amar oversees updating the school’s data online, even though he has never received formal computer training.

Many students are also opting for vocational training to improve their prospects. One aspiring chef is training under a professional at a hotel. “I want to study hotel management, so I am learning the skills now and getting paid, which helps my financial situation,” he said. He is also a zonal-level kickboxing and judo player.

Another Class 11 student is learning GST and income tax work and has been in training for nine months. “I want to become a chartered accountant, or at least be capable enough to earn a living without struggling,” he shared.

These students are balancing studies, work, and skill-building, determined to create better lives for themselves and their families.