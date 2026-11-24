The Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), Punjab, has demanded an immediate increase in milk procurement prices by at least ₹4 per kg, citing a sharp rise in cattle feed costs and other input expenses. The association has warned the state government and milk plants that it will launch an agitation if its demands are not accepted by December 5. PDFA president Daljit Singh said the prices of other nutritional ingredients had also increased by nearly 50%. (HT File) more

The association on Monday marched towards the mini secretariat and handed over a memorandum to the deputy commissioner regarding its demands. The association said prices of almost all major ingredients used in cattle feed had registered a steep increase in recent months. The price of maize had surged from ₹2,100 to ₹3,300 per quintal, soybean from ₹4,500 to ₹7,000, mustard oil cake from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200 and paddy straw from ₹350 to ₹1,300 per quintal.

PDFA president Daljit Singh said the prices of other nutritional ingredients had also increased by nearly 50%, pushing cattle feed manufacturing costs up by ₹800 to ₹1,000 per quintal.

He added that dairy farmers were facing mounting financial pressure. The association pointed out that milk plants had increased the selling price of milk by ₹4 to ₹6 per kg, but the benefit had not been passed on to farmers supplying milk.

It said states such as Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had extended benefits to milk producers through subsidies of ₹7, ₹5 and ₹6 per kg, respectively. Punjab, however, had neither increased milk procurement prices nor provided financial assistance to dairy farmers, the association alleged.

The PDFA demanded that the state government and milk plants ensure that the benefit of any increase in milk prices was directly passed on to milk producers. In view of the rising input costs, it sought an immediate hike of at least ₹4 per kg in the procurement price.

Withdrawal of breeding policy sought

The association has also demanded the withdrawal of Punjab’s breeding policy, alleging that its provisions were creating hurdles for dairy farmers and artificial insemination workers. The PDFA president claimed that the policy was adversely affecting efforts to improve the breeds of cows and buffaloes.

It raised concerns over restrictions relating to manpower for artificial insemination, regulations governing semen storage, additional expenses, documentation and the implementation of embryo transfer technology. These provisions, it said, were making dairy operations more complicated and expensive.