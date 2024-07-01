Ludhiana: Labourer dies after falling off tractor, employers booked

Ladhowal police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly causing the death of a labourer due to negligence. Ladhowal police have booked a father-son duo for allegedly causing the death of a labourer due to negligence. (HT File)

The duo had hired the laborer to drive a tractor trailer and unload material from it.

While working, the labourer fell off the trolley, suffered injuries, and later died in the hospital.

The deceased, identified as Brij Lal, 54, hailed from Mangat village. The FIR has been registered against Nirbhey Singh and his son Dharamjeet Singh, residents of Bokar Dogra village, Hambran Road area, on the complaint of Lal’s son, Mangat Lal.

According to the complaint, Mangat received a call from his uncle Jasbir on Sunday, informing him that his father was unwell. Mangat rushed home to find his father injured. He immediately took him to the civil hospital, where his father died during treatment.

Mangat stated that Nirbhey Singh had taken his father to their village on a scooter to drive a tractor trailer and unload it at their plot. While unloading the goods, Brij Lal fell and sustained injuries. Instead of seeking immediate medical attention, Nirbhey Singh and his son allegedly sent Brij Lal home without proper treatment. Mangat Lal added that his father could have survived if the accused had taken him to the hospital in time.

Inspector Veerinder Singh, SHO at Ladhowal police station, said a case was registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, on Sunday. The accused are yet to be arrested.