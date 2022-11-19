Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested with 410 gm heroin

Ludhiana man arrested with 410 gm heroin

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:51 PM IST

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man on Saturday with 410 gram heroin; the accused is already facing trial in five cases of forgery and gambling

The accused in custody of Ludhiana police. (HT)
The accused in custody of Ludhiana police. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a BRS Nagar man on Saturday with 410 gram heroin.

The accused has been identified as Narinder Kohli alias Sonu. The STF also impounded his bike.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana unit, said they arrested the accused from Rajguru Nagar on the basis of a tip-off.

“During questioning, Narinder told STF that he got involved in drug peddling three years ago. He is already facing trial in five cases of forgery and gambling,” said the inspector.

A case under Section 21 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF police station in Mohali. The STF are questioning him to find out from where he procured the heroin and to whom he was going to deliver it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out