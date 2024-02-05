Ludhiana: Man gets 20-year RI for raping 11-year-old niece

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh, (fast-track special court under POCSO) convicted a petrol pump employee for raping his 11-year-old niece on Monday. The court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 read of the POCSO Act in a 2022 rape case. The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh, (fast-track special court under POCSO) convicted a petrol pump employee for raping his 11-year-old niece on Monday. The court awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 6 read of the POCSO Act in a 2022 rape case. (Representational image)

The court has also slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, which shall be paid to the victim as compensation. In default on payment of fine, the convict has to spend six months more in jail.

The Division number 7 police had lodged an FIR against the convict, a resident of Haibowal, on November 14, 2022, after the victim had shared the incident with members of an NGO, who went to distribute woollens and medicines among the homeless children at Chandigarh road.

The FIR was lodged following the statement of Samrata Kaur of Harcharan Nagar who runs ‘Ek Bindu helping hand foundation’ NGO. The woman in her statement stated that they had gone to Chandigarh road to distribute medicines and woollens among the homeless people.

Meanwhile, the 11-year-old girl came to her and shared her ordeal. The girl had stated that she had lost her mother, and her father is an alcoholic who had almost abandoned her along with her three sisters. She stated that her uncle was sexually assaulting her for the past few months. She also alleged that her uncle had given her a pill to swallow. After she lost her consciousness, he raped her and also threatened to keep her mum. The girl out of fear did not share anything with her father.

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him and the police had