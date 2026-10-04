Ludhiana: Man in Nihang attire held in bid to set jeweller, two others ablaze

A man dressed in Nihang attire was arrested late on Friday after he allegedly sprayed an inflammable liquid on a jeweller and two others and struck a match in an attempt to set them ablaze following a confrontation at Gandhi Chowk in Machhiwara. Police have identified the accused as Deepak Kumar. (HT)

Police have identified the accused as Deepak Kumar.

According to a complaint filed by jeweller Karan Verma, Deepak entered his shop while arguing with another person outside and started disturbing customers. When Verma objected, Deepak allegedly threatened to set himself, Verma and the customers ablaze.

He was carrying a bottle containing what appeared to be petrol or kerosene and allegedly tried to pour the liquid over himself, the jeweller alleged.

Verma told police that he tried to pacify Deepak before closing the shop. However, Deepak allegedly followed him outside. Fearing for his safety, Verma got into a car belonging to gold trader Rustam Ranjit Singh. Verma’s friend Sunil Kumar Girdhar was also present in the car.

According to the complaint, Deepak followed them, sprayed the inflammable liquid on the occupants and then struck a match in an alleged attempt to set them ablaze.

Machhiwara SHO Karamjit Singh reached the spot with a police team after receiving information about the incident and arrested the accused.

“Deepak resisted police personnel from arresting him and a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, the uniform of one of the policemen was torn. The team eventually overpowered him and arrested him,” the SHO said.

“A case has been registered against Deepak under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 332(3), 132 (assault or criminal force against a public servant) and 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident and the motive behind the attack is underway,” the SHO added.