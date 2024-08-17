 Ludhiana: Man posing as army officer dupes local of ₹1.3 lakh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man posing as army officer dupes local of 1.3 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 17, 2024 10:13 PM IST

A man personating an army officer allegedly duped a Rajguru Nagar resident of ₹1.29 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

A man personating an army officer allegedly duped a Rajguru Nagar resident of 1.29 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

A man personating an army officer allegedly duped a Rajguru Nagar resident of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.29 lakh, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)
A man personating an army officer allegedly duped a Rajguru Nagar resident of 1.29 lakh, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

They said the accused convinced the victim to purchase furniture and an air conditioner (AC), claiming that he has been transferred and doesn’t need them anymore.

The victim made an online payment and later found that the accused vanished.

The incident came to light when the victim, who requested anonymity, registered a complaint with the cyber crime police station. According to the complainant, he was searching for furniture online and was browsing through multiple websites and mobile applications. On August 15, he got a call from an unknown person around 8 pm. The caller claimed to be one Santosh Kumar, an armyman residing in CRPF Colony, Dugri. The caller said that he was being transferred and needed to sell his furniture and AC. The accused shared pictures of the items.

The deal was finalised at 1.29 lakh and the victim transferred the money online. However, after the payment was made, the accused switched off his phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man posing as army officer dupes local of 1.3 lakh
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On