Ludhiana: Man posing as army officer dupes local of 1.3 lakh

A man personating an army officer allegedly duped a Rajguru Nagar resident of ₹1.29 lakh, officials said on Saturday. (HT File)

They said the accused convinced the victim to purchase furniture and an air conditioner (AC), claiming that he has been transferred and doesn’t need them anymore.

The victim made an online payment and later found that the accused vanished.

The incident came to light when the victim, who requested anonymity, registered a complaint with the cyber crime police station. According to the complainant, he was searching for furniture online and was browsing through multiple websites and mobile applications. On August 15, he got a call from an unknown person around 8 pm. The caller claimed to be one Santosh Kumar, an armyman residing in CRPF Colony, Dugri. The caller said that he was being transferred and needed to sell his furniture and AC. The accused shared pictures of the items.

The deal was finalised at ₹1.29 lakh and the victim transferred the money online. However, after the payment was made, the accused switched off his phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused.