Ludhiana: MC demolishes illegal industrial structures

Continuing action against illegal constructions, the municipal corporation’s (MC) Zone C building branch team demolished eight under construction illegal industrial and commercial constructions in different areas on Friday. MC demolishes eight under construction illegal industrial/commercial buildings in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

These illegal buildings were being constructed in Kunti Nagar, Pritam colony, Baba Mukand Singh Nagar and some other nearby areas.

Building branch officials stated that they came to know about these illegal constructions during routine inspections. Warnings were issued to the owners, but they continued the constructions.

Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, action was taken against these buildings on Friday.

Civic body officials appealed to the residents that they should commence the construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the civic body, otherwise strict action will be taken against illegal constructions.