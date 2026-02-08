Ludhiana MC plans to increase supervisor posts for city parks maintenance

In a move aimed at improving maintenance of public parks and strengthening supervision of development works, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is planning to create additional supervisor posts in its horticulture and bridges and roads (B&R) branches. A resolution in this regard is likely to be tabled in the MC General House meeting scheduled to be held on Monday at Guru Nanak Bhawan. The department has proposed increasing the number of work supervisors to 16, with one supervisor for each sub-zone. (HT Photo for representation)

The proposal comes as the civic body is facing an acute shortage of staff in the horticulture branch, which looks after parks, green belts and other landscaped areas across the city. Due to limited manpower, the MC has been relying on residents and private organisations for maintaining several green spaces. Officials believe that creation of new posts will help in improving maintenance and monitoring of greenery in the city.

According to the department, the horticulture branch manages nearly 925 parks, central gardens, green belts, traffic islands and public squares. In addition, extensive plantation work is carried out during the monsoon season. The MC has four zones, and the branch has proposed appointment of two supervisors for each zone. Besides this, one supervisor each has been proposed for key parks, including Rose Garden, Mini Rose Garden at Kidwai Nagar, Leisure Valley and Mini Rose Garden at Giaspura. In total, 12 new supervisor posts have been recommended to improve field supervision and park development.

Similarly, the B&R branch has also proposed an increase in supervisory staff to streamline development and maintenance works. At present, the branch has only three posts of work supervisors, while there are 999 posts of beldars. Due to the shortage, supervisory responsibilities are currently being handled by beldars posted in different zones, which officials say affects work monitoring and delays promotional opportunities for eligible workers.

The department has proposed increasing the number of work supervisors to 16, with one supervisor for each sub-zone. Officials said this would help ensure proper supervision of labour and improve execution of development projects as per technical requirements.

MC officials pointed out that similar steps have already been taken in other branches. The MC House had earlier approved the creation of 154 sanitary supervisor posts in the health branch, while the local government department has already sanctioned 28 water works supervisors and 89 sewer supervisors in the operation and maintenance branch.