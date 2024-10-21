Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MC struggling with waste segregation

BySukhpreeet Singh, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Officials aware of the developments say more than 22 static compactors have been installed in Ludhiana and over 20,280 rickshaws and 350 e-rickshaws are deployed daily to collect garbage from households; despite the efforts, waste collection continues without proper segregation

Despite facing action from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over solid waste management, the municipal corporation (MC) is struggling to find a solution for effectively collecting segregated waste.

Locals say their efforts to segregate waste go for a toss as the collectors mix everything. (Manish/HT)
The problems persists even as the MC has conducted multiple awareness drives and campaigns to promote the waste segregation at the source.

Officials aware of the developments say more than 22 static compactors have been installed in the city and over 20,280 rickshaws and 350 e-rickshaws are deployed daily to collect garbage from households. Despite the efforts, waste collection continues without proper segregation.

The MC has been urging residents to separate dry and wet waste through workshops and door-to-door campaigns, among other means. The initiatives are aimed at improving waste management and reducing pressure on landfills. However, residents have expressed frustration over lack of proper collection.

“When the garbage collectors arrive, they mix it all. It feels like all our efforts are being wasted,” said Davinder Singh, a resident of Zone A.

Sources say the primary issue is lack of a system for collecting and transporting segregated waste.

An MC official, requesting not to be named, said, Although the awareness programmes have been successful in educating the public, lack of proper infrastructure is a challenge. We are working to improve the system.”

