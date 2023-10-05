Ludhiana: NDRF personnel goes missing, wife suspects abduction

A 30-year-old National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel went missing under mysterious circumstances. The Haibowal police lodged an FIR after his wife suspected that someone had abducted him and kept him at some secret place. HT Image

Sohas Gaikwad, a resident of Haider Colony in Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana, has been missing since the morning of October 3.

Anuradha Gaikwad, his wife, filed a complaint with the police stating that when she woke up around 6.30 am on October 3, she noticed her husband, Sohas Gaikwad was not at home.

After he did not return home, she started searching for him, but to no avail. On Wednesday she filed a complaint suspecting that her husband might have been intentionally held captive by an unidentified accused.

Sub-inspector Om Parkash said a case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the IPC at the Haibowal Police Station. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace him.

