Ludhiana: NGT stays process to axe trees along Minor Canal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stayed further axing of trees under the modernisation plan of the Minor Canal from Fatehpur Awana to Ayali Khurd until the next date of hearing. Over 390 trees are to be axed under modernisation plan. (HT Photo)

Activists Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira from the Public Action Committee (PAC), an NGO, had submitted that the region office (Chandigarh) of the Union ministry of environment had granted approval for change in land use for concreting the channel, permitting the felling of 391 well-grown trees. The petitioners approached the NGT seeking quashing of the order on the grounds that viable alternate methods of concreting—which would have saved over 350 trees—were never examined.

Another member of the PAC, Jaskirat Singh, pointed out that the Supreme Court, in matters concerning tree felling, had consistently held that all alternate options must be explored to minimise ecological loss, and that development and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

During the hearing, after submissions from the forest department, irrigation department and the environment ministry, it emerged that an amount of ₹31.98 lakh was deposited as compensation for forest land and trees. However, the petitioners argued that manual concretisation, as successfully adopted in several similar projects in the past, would have avoided the need for felling most trees and substantially reduced project cost. Despite this, the departments failed to examine alternative options and proceeded with approvals for tree removal.

The PAC submitted that instead of awaiting the tribunal’s final order, the authorities concerned already commenced cutting trees, resulting in 207 trees being felled so far. The bench expressed concern over the conduct of Punjab departments, noting that such environmentally harmful practices are recurring, citing the previous case concerning forest damage along the Sirhind Canal.

The bench observed that the departments “should have waited for the final orders” rather than proceeding unilaterally without considering alternate options or the potential consequences of the case.

District forest officer Rajesh Gulati said, “The NGT has stayed further cutting of trees with immediate effect till next hearing which is scheduled in the third week of January.”