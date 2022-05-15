Ludhiana | NRI man accused of rape reveals victim’s identity on web channel, booked
A woman, who was duped into marrying a married man, has accused her NRI ‘husband’ of revealing her identity on a web channel after she refused to retract the rape allegations levelled against him in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions.
An FIR was lodged against the accused, who is settled in the USA, and a relative, after the victim moved the Punjab and Haryana high court alleging that the police were refusing to take action against the owner of the web channel that had revealed the identity of a rape victim. She said that earlier too she had to move the court to get a rape case registered against the accused.
The victim, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, is a divorcee and has two children from her first marriage. “I was introduced to the accused by a neighbour in February 2019. He asked me to come to Sri Lanka for a meeting, and deposited ₹2.04 lakh in my account for the trip. We met in the island country on February 26, 2019, and got married on March 2, 2019. We stayed together till June 6.”
The woman said that when they went to the court to register their marriage she found out that the accused was already married. “The accused said that his divorce with his wife was in the last stage,” she said.
On June 7, 2019 the accused returned to the US, and had stopped taking her calls. “His parents and family members also stopped entertaining me and my children. Later, I found out that his first wife had filed a domestic violence case against him, but neither of them had filed for divorce,” she said.
I had filed three separate complaints against the accused on August 9, 2019, August 16, 2019 and December 11, 2019, but an FIR was finally registered against the accused on January 23, 2021, 16 months after the first complaint was lodged.
“My in-laws were pressuring me to withdraw the complaint but when I refused, they revealed my name on the web channel, to humiliate me,” she said.
Sub-inspector Kuljit Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that the woman had filed a complaint on March 21, 2022, and an FIR had been lodged under Section 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.
Man, 2 women aides held for raping, blackmailing married woman
A man and two women accomplices were arrested for raping and blackmailing a 26-year-old married woman on Friday.
The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, Geeta Rani and Suniari. The complainant, a resident of Jalla village, said the accused Geeta Rani, who was known to her, had invited her to her home on April 14. “ Gurpreet Singh and Suniari were also present there. The two women locked me in a room with Gurpreet Singh, who raped me. They recorded the sexual assault, and used the video to extort money from me.”
Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation)and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused at the Payal police station.
-
Fire breaks out on 2 floors of Gurugram building; 6 rescued, no casualties: Cops
Six people were rescued after a fire broke out on the 10th and 11th floors of Residency Grand Apartment in Sector 52 around 10pm on Friday, said the police on Saturday, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident. “We received a distress call around 10.15pm, and teams were sent within a few minutes. The fire was controlled around 1pm, and we ensured that everyone in the building was safe,” SNarender Singh, station fire officer, Sector 29said.
-
Two arrested, liquor worth ₹25L seized
Lucknow The UP Special Task Force on Saturday busted an inter-state racket of liquor smugglers after arrest of two people and seized as many as 134 cartoons of liquor bottles worth ₹25 lakh from Kanpur-Prayagraj highway in Fatehpur district, said senior police officials. They said the liquor was despatched by a Haryana-based smuggler and was to be delivered in Bihar.
-
22-year-old arrested in ₹17 lakh ATM machine robbery in Chandu village: Police
The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking six policemen and breaking into an ATM (automated teller machine) machine located near Chandu village with a gas cutter and withdrawing ₹17 lakh from there eight months ago, said the officials on Saturday. The police said that they have been following leads in the September 17, 2021, case through surveillance.
-
Nadda visits Sukhdev’s house, says AAP won’t stay in power for long
Asserting that freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar had “deeply inspired” him, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the freedom fighter's house in Naughara on Saturday. Nadda, who took an electric rickshaw to the venue, was accompanied by national commission for scheduled castes chairperson Vijay Sampla, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, district BJP president Pushpinder Singhal, state general secretary Jeevan Gupta, BJP workers and members of Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust. Power was restored soon after.
-
‘Ahir protest may disrupt traffic as section of NH-48 to be closed for 9 hours’
The traffic movement along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway on Sunday is likely to be disrupted for up to nine hours due to a proposed march by the Ahir community from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Iffco Chowk on National Highway 48 (NH-48), said an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police on Saturday. The entire 14.8-kilometre section of NH-48 will be closed for traffic from 7am to 4pm on Sunday, reads the advisory.
