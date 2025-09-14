Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Ludhiana: Officials push for timely completion of UDISE Survey 2025-26

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 03:18 am IST

District education officer (DEO) (secondary) Dimple Madaan, deputy DEO Amandeep Singh, and district MIS coordinator Vishal Mittal addressed the meeting and guided officials to ensure accuracy and timely submission

The district education department meeting was held to review the progress of the UDISE survey 2025-26, focusing on BNOS, UDISE nodals at the upper primary level, and IT nodals at the primary level. Officials stressed the need to complete the work at the earliest.

Authorities warned that non-cooperating schools would face strict action. (HT Photo for representation)
Discrepancies in data were highlighted, with directions to verify and correct them at the school level. Authorities warned that non-cooperating schools would face strict action.

