Ludhiana: PAU sees surge in UG, PG applications

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has registered an upswing in applications for its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The university has received over 6,500 applications across different programmes.

University’s common entrance test (CET) for undergraduate programmes saw 3,497 applicants this year, a sharp increase from 2,629 in 2024-25. Additionally, the agriculture aptitude test (AAT), conducted after Class 10 for the six-year BSc (Hons) agriculture programme, garnered 849 applications, rising from 668 in 2024-25. Postgraduate programmes including MBA (agri-business), journalism and mass Communication received applications double the number of available seats.

Vice-chancellor, Satbir Singh Gosal, expressed that the increasing number of applications reflects renewed trust in the academic, research and extension of leadership of the university. He noted that the dip in applications in recent years had been due to COVID-19 disruptions and the overwhelming allure of foreign education, particularly in Canada. However, with PAU’s continued focus on academic excellence, modernisation of curricula, enhanced placement opportunities, and deep-rooted connection with rural India, students and parents are now recognising the value of a PAU education in shaping purposeful careers.

Registrar, Dr Rishi Pal Singh (IAS), observed that the diversity of disciplines attracting large numbers of applicants is proof of the university’s evolving relevance in today’s dynamic world.