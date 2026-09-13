'Only ₹19,000 will be returned’: Bengaluru tenant claims landlord deducted ₹1.1 lakh from security deposit

Landlord-tenant disputes over security deposits are not uncommon in Bengaluru. Now, a Reddit user has brought one such dispute into focus after claiming that his landlord is withholding nearly ₹1.1 lakh from a ₹1.3 lakh security dispute after he vacated a 3 BHK villa in Bidadi. The tenant said that he had rented the villa for around 2 years and paid ₹1.3 lakh as an advance or security deposit. (Representational image generated using AI)

In a Reddit post titled 'Landlord withholding almost ₹1.1 lakh from ₹1.3 lakh deposit after vacating 3BHK villa in Bidadi - what can we do?', the tenant said that he had rented the villa for around 2 years and paid ₹1.3 lakh as an advance or security deposit. He vacated the property earlier this year in June, but claimed that the deposit was not returned for months.

According to the tenant, the landlord has now said that only around ₹19,000 will be returned after deductions. He acknowledged that his rental agreement required them to get the property painted when vacating. He said that he was unable to complete the painting before shifting, but questioned the amount being charged by the landlord.

"So, out of ₹1.3 lakh, approximately ₹1.11 lakh is being deducted, leaving us with only about ₹19,000," the Redditor wrote.

"Our concern is not that we should pay nothing for painting. We understand that there was a painting obligation in the agreement," he added. However, he claimed that a large amount was being deducted towards painting and labour, in addition to ₹16,000 towards the last month's rent.

"The issue is that the amount being deducted appears excessive and exorbitant, particularly when we haven't been provided with proper bills/receipts or a clear itemised calculation supporting such a large deduction," the tenant said.