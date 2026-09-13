Ayodhya , A three-day meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee began in Ayodhya on Sunday, with committee chairman Nripendra Misra inspecting the ongoing construction of a memorial pillar and beautification work. 3-day meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee begins in Ayodhya

The construction of the memorial pillar is nearing completion and Misra reviewed the work at the site. He also inspected the beautification work being carried out at the old temporary temple, trust sources said.

Later, Misra held a meeting with officials and representatives associated with the construction and other related projects at the auditorium of the Pilgrim Facilitation Centre .

The sources said the committee is scheduled to hold meetings with construction agencies on September 13-14 to review the progress of the temple and associated projects, including technical aspects and upcoming works.

The construction of an outer security wall, about four-kilometre long, around the temple complex is also expected to be discussed during the meetings.

The committee will hold its deliberations at the Ram Katha Museum on September 15. The newly-appointed CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, is expected to attend the meeting for the first time.

Mishra, 62, was appointed the trust's first chief executive officer as part of an administrative restructuring aimed at strengthening its functioning.

Mishra is scheduled to return to Ayodhya from New Delhi on September 15.

His first formal meeting with construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra is expected to take place on the same day.

The new CEO is expected to be briefed on the temple's administration, ongoing construction, other projects and upcoming works.

Arrangements for the CEO's residence are also nearing completion. Om Bhawan, located near Rampath to the south of the Jagadguru Shankaracharya entrance, is being prepared as his residence, the sources said.

Some changes have also been introduced in the worship and temple-related procedures. From Janmashtami, changes were made to the process of aarti, while the religious committee has prescribed attire for priests.

The carrying of mobile phones and outside material into the sanctum sanctorum has also been prohibited, the sources said.

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