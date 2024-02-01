 Ludhiana: Posing as customers, three men rob jeweller - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Posing as customers, three men rob jeweller

Ludhiana: Posing as customers, three men rob jeweller

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 01, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Three men posed as customers and robbed a jewellery shop in Jamalpur. The shopkeeper resisted, and the incident was captured on CCTV. Police are investigating.

Three men, posing as customers, on Thursday targeted a jewellery shop in a labour colony near Jamalpur and robbed a gold ring and a bracelet at gunpoint, police said.

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. (HT)
The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. (HT)

The shopkeeper resisted and attacked the miscreants with a wooden log following which they fled.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. The Moti Nagar police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Munna, owner of the shop, said that three men came there on a bike. Two of them stayed outside, while one came in. Posing as a customer, the man asked him to show a gold ring and a bracelet.

The accused flashed a gun and threatened the owner of the shop to keep quiet. His two aides then barged in the shop and started assaulting the owner. The accused robbed a gold ring and a bracelet.

Munna said that he resisted and assaulted the accused. He also raised an alarm following which the accused escaped from the spot on their bike. He immediately informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaswinder Singh said that the police have procured CCTV footage and have initiated investigation to trace the accused.

He said that the police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On