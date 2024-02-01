Ludhiana: Posing as customers, three men rob jeweller

Three men, posing as customers, on Thursday targeted a jewellery shop in a labour colony near Jamalpur and robbed a gold ring and a bracelet at gunpoint, police said. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. (HT)

The shopkeeper resisted and attacked the miscreants with a wooden log following which they fled.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the shop. The Moti Nagar police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Munna, owner of the shop, said that three men came there on a bike. Two of them stayed outside, while one came in. Posing as a customer, the man asked him to show a gold ring and a bracelet.

The accused flashed a gun and threatened the owner of the shop to keep quiet. His two aides then barged in the shop and started assaulting the owner. The accused robbed a gold ring and a bracelet.

Munna said that he resisted and assaulted the accused. He also raised an alarm following which the accused escaped from the spot on their bike. He immediately informed the police.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jaswinder Singh said that the police have procured CCTV footage and have initiated investigation to trace the accused.

He said that the police have initiated proceedings to lodge an FIR.