Ludhiana: Printing, packaging price up 20% amid spurt in input cost

Ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, printing and packaging products are set to become costlier as the Offset Printers Association, representing hundreds of printing, packaging and binding units across Punjab and neighbouring states, has unanimously decided to increase the prices of its products and services by 15% to 20% with immediate effect. Printing of electioneering material to cost more if raw-material prices continue to rise, says association. (HT)

The decision comes amid a steep and sustained increase in the cost of basic raw materials, with industry members stating that cumulative input costs have risen by 30% to 40%, making it increasingly difficult for MSME units to continue operating at existing rates.

The industry has also been hit by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have contributed to higher freight rates, supply-chain disruptions and volatility in petrochemical-linked inputs.

Kamal Chopra, general secretary of the Offset Printers Association (OPA), said printing of posters, banners and flex boards, which political parties use in their election campaigns, would become costlier if raw-material prices continue to rise.

Chopra added that the prices of finished paper had increased by ₹2 to ₹6 per kg in recent weeks, while kraft paper and duplex boards had become costlier by ₹4 to ₹6 per kg. The increase has already pushed up the cost of corrugated boxes and cartons by more than 10%.

The pressure is not limited to paper. Hardwood pulp prices have risen by 20% to 25% during the financial year 2025 and the first nine months of the current financial year, while major mills have announced further increases of ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per metric tonne in writing and printing grades. Prices of chemicals, inks, adhesives and lamination films have also increased sharply.

“Lamination films, which are largely polymer-based and linked to petrochemical derivatives, have been particularly affected by movements in crude-linked materials. Imported wastepaper, coal and energy costs have added further pressure on manufacturers,” said Chopra.

OPA president Parveen Aggarwal said the industry had absorbed successive cost increases for a long time while continuing to cater to sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and education.

He said the latest revision was a matter of “survival rather than profit” and was necessary to safeguard thousands of MSME units and the livelihoods dependent on them.

OPA senior vice-president Kushl Kumar Jain said members would accept new orders only at revised rates reflecting the increased input costs.