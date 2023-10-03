News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Scientists develop herbal drink from jute leaves

Ludhiana: Scientists develop herbal drink from jute leaves

ByDinkle Popli, Ludhiana
Oct 04, 2023 05:10 AM IST

Jute leaves are highly nutritious and have medicinal properties; they contain approximately 5.1% protein, vitamins (35-40 mcg/100 g), beta-carotene and minerals

Jute, a staple commercial crop in eastern India, traditionally valued for its golden fibre used in rope, bags and sacks production, is now making its way into a healthier domain. Researchers at the ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fiber Engineering and Technology, with support from the National Jute Board, ministry of textiles, have created a herbal drink using jute leaves and applied for a patent for the “jute leaf drink”.

Regular consumption of this beverage can help control diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and blood sugar. (HT Photo)
Regular consumption of this beverage can help control diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and blood sugar. (HT Photo)

Jute leaves are highly nutritious and have medicinal properties. They contain approximately 5.1% protein, vitamins (35-40 mcg/100 g), beta-carotene, and minerals. The jute leaf drink boasts abundant antioxidants, boosting immunity with DPPH activity at 95%, TPC at 50mg/g, FRAP at 2.5mg/g ascorbic acid equivalent, and tannic acid at 8.10mg/g. Regular consumption of this beverage can help control diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and blood sugar.

“Farmers can harvest around 500 kg of jute leaves per hectare, which can be dried and preserved using solar energy. This innovative technology not only has the potential to improve the livelihood of jute farmers but also opens new avenues for the utilization of dried and preserved jute leaves in national and international markets, making export of jute leaf products may become a promising venture in the near future” said Kanchan Roy scientists at ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fiber Engineering and Technology while displaying the dip bags of jute leaf drink at Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) CIPHET-IIFA- Kisan Mela 2023.

