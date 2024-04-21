 Ludhiana: Speeding truck mows down 18-year-old, driver booked - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
Ludhiana: Speeding truck mows down 18-year-old, driver booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 22, 2024 05:02 AM IST

The boy was a student of Class 11; the incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot

An 18-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding truck on Chandigarh Road near Veer Palace on Saturday. The boy was on the way to wedding with his friends.

Sukhpreet Singh. (HT Photo)

The Focal Point police have filed a case and initiated investigation. The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified driver. The boy was a student of Class 11. The incident was captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the spot.

The victim was Sukhpreet Singh of Focal Point. Jasbir Singh, the victim’s father, said that his son left the house with his friends to attend a wedding at Veer Palace on Saturday evening. When he did not return till 11 pm, they started calling him. His phone was switched off and they reached Veer Palace to find him. They found his body on the road.

The police told the family that while crossing the road, a speeding truck had mowed him down.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Das, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for the accused driver.

