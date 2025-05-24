Ludhiana: Student assaulted by peer outside school

A school student was allegedly assaulted by a fellow student and his aides outside a private school in Sarabha Nagar on May 17, a day after he intervened in a fight between students inside the school premises. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to aid the investigation. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, her son had stepped in to break up a scuffle between his friend and a Class 12 student on May 16. Although the dispute was resolved at the time, the Class 12 student allegedly held a grudge against him.

The next day, as school ended, the Class 12 student reportedly waited outside the school gate with a group of friends. When the victim exited the premises, he was allegedly surrounded and physically attacked by the group. Alerted by his cries for help, bystanders intervened, causing the attackers to flee the scene.

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhol Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that the case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 190, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrests have been made so far, but efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the accused. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the area to aid the investigation.