Ludhiana: Students showcase innovative ideas at science expo

From smart integrated farming to sustainable prototypes, students from schools across the district showcased an impressive range of innovative ideas at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, in Ludhiana on Friday. A student during the science exhibition at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

Organised on the theme “Science and technology for a sustainable future,” the event was conducted as per the directions of the department of education and the science and mathematics division of NCERT under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan 2024 .

Students were tasked with developing innovative models based on seven sub-themes, each aimed at addressing real-world challenges. To support the initiative, ₹4 lakh was allocated to the district.

In the “food, health and hygiene” category, Ojas, a Class 10 student from the School of Eminence, Model Town, secured the first position. Jasmine Kaur, from Government High School (GHS), Paddi, won the second place and Gurnoor Kaur, from GHS, Kohli Khurd, took the third spot.

Jasmine’s standout model, a mosquito fogger made with diesel, caught attention for its practicality and cost-effectiveness. Her guide, Tajinder Singh, explained that the device is already being used in their school as an affordable alternative to expensive market options.

In the “transport and communication” category, Ekamnoor Kaur, a Class 10 student from Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Raikot, won the first place. Jagjit Singh, from GHS, Phullanwal, secured the second, while third place was shared by Gursharan Singh, from Government Senior Secondary School, Isewal, and Karandeep Singh, from GSSS, Manupur.

For the “natural farming” sub-theme, Deepak Kumar from GSSS, Mangli Nichi, won the top spot. Simrandeep, from Government Middle School, PAU, came second and Srishti, from GSSS, Basti Jodhewal, took third.

In the “disaster management” category, Heena, a Class 10 student from Raikot School, took the first place. Sonam came second, while Simarjot Singh and Manpreet Kaur shared the third spot.

In the “mathematical modelling and computational thinking” category, Namandeep Singh from GSSS, PAU, won the first place with a model demonstrating the application of mathematics in everyday life, from childbirth to construction. Rajveer from GSSS, Dhandra, won the second place with his innovative “third eye for the blind,” a chargeable device that uses ultrasonic sensors to detect obstacles within 20 inches. Rajveer created the device to assist the blind. The third place was shared by Dilpreet Kaur from GSSS, Maksoodra, and Keshav from the School of Eminence, Sahnewal.

In the “waste management” sub-theme, Harkawal Singh, a Class 10 student from GSSS, Tahli Sahib, secured the first place. Satsangi from GSSS, Kundanpuri, came second, while Anantveer Singh from GSSS, Dhandari Khurd, and Simran Kaur from GHS, Paddi, shared third.

Lastly, in the “resources management” sub-theme, Paramjit Singh from GHS, Kot Mangal Singh, won the first place. Mandeep and Jagmeet Singh followed in second and third places, respectively.