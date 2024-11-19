Ludhiana: Two women lose purses to snatchers

Two women lost their purses to snatchers in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday. The first incident took place near Neela Jhanda Gurdwara road when Ruksar Praveen, a resident of Dream City on Noorwala Road, and her husband Mohammad Ibrahim were having food. Two men on a motorcycle snatched her purse and sped away. Two women lost their purses to snatchers in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday. The first incident took place near Neela Jhanda Gurdwara road when Ruksar Praveen, a resident of Dream City on Noorwala Road, and her husband Mohammad Ibrahim were having food. (Getty image)

Ruksar reported that her purse contained cash, a mobile phone and a gold locket. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh from the Division number 3 police station confirmed that a case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

In another case, Sahreen Bano of Jagatpuri was shopping at the Haibowal main road when two men on a bike snatched her purse. She was standing at a roadside stall when the incident occurred. Her purse contained ₹5,000 and her mobile phone.

The Haibowal police have lodged a case against the unidentified accused.