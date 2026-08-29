Ludhiana: Woman among four arrested for robbing Patiala resident of car

Ludhiana One more accused is yet to be arrested, the police said. (HT File)

The Haibowal police have cracked a car robbery case within 24 hours, arresting four persons, including a woman, and recovering the stolen Hyundai i20.

One more accused is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Paras, Balram, Kiranpreet Kaur and Ravi, all residents of Haibowal. Police said another accomplice was involved in the robbery but is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the incident took place when Kunal, a Patiala resident, was travelling from Patiala to Batala in his i20 for some work. During the journey, a woman and her accomplices allegedly stopped him and appeared to be in distress. Kunal stopped his car and approached them to enquire about the matter.

Meanwhile, their accomplices, who were allegedly hiding nearby, emerged and attacked Kunal. The accused allegedly thrashed him, pulled him out of the car and fled with the vehicle.

Kunal raised an alarm and informed the police.

During the investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the route and followed the suspects’ movements, which led to their identification and arrest on Thursday. The stolen car was also recovered from their possession.

SHO Jasbir Singh, in-charge of Haibowal police station, said the accused were being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the robbery and whether they were involved in similar incidents.

The police are also probing whether the robbery was planned in advance and are making efforts to arrest the fifth accused. Further investigation is underway.