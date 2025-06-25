Ludhiana: Woman ends life, husband arrested

A mother of a five-year-old boy died by suicide at her in-laws’ home in Alamgir village near Dehlon after allegedly enduring prolonged domestic harassment. The woman was found hanging in her room on Monday. Following a police investigation and post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. The victim’s family alleged that the woman was pushed to take the extreme step as she could no longer bear the alleged abuse. (HT Photo)

Police said they have arrested the husband of the victim and launched a manhunt to nab the remaining family members named in the complaint.

According to the police officials, the woman was married in 2017. Her family has alleged that the harassment began soon after the marriage and continued even after she gave birth to a son a year later. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s brother, who claimed his sister was regularly subjected to mental torture by her husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law.

The victim’s family alleged that the woman was pushed to take the extreme step as she could no longer bear the alleged abuse. On the basis of their complaint, a case has been registered under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dehlon Police Station.

ASI Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that one of the accused has been taken into custody, while efforts are on to arrest the remaining two individuals who are currently absconding.