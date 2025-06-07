Search Search
Ludhiana: Woman ends life in Machhiwara

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2025 09:40 AM IST

According to the mother of the deceased who works as a labourer in a nearby factory, the woman was battling depression but showed no prior signs of distress related to her in-laws

A 26-year-old woman ended her life reportedly by hanging herself in factory quarters located in Iraq village of Machhiwara on Thursday evening. The deceased, who was married in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, returned along with her two kids to her parents last month.

Cops sent the body for a post-mortem examination. (HT photo for representation)

According to her mother, who works as a labourer in a nearby factory, her daughter showed no prior signs of distress related to her in-laws. “She never said anything about being troubled by her husband or his family,” she informed the police. She added that her daughter had been battling depression, which may have led to the extreme step.

On the day of the incident, she returned home from work in the afternoon to find the door locked from inside. Concerned, she broke a windowpane and was horrified to see her daughter hanging from the ceiling fan. She immediately alerted factory workers, who helped inform the police.

Cops sent the body for a post-mortem examination. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. Based on the mother’s statement, authorities suspect that the woman may have taken the step due to mental health issues.

