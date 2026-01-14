Ludhiana: Woman visiting undertrial caught with heroin

A woman was on Monday arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin into the Ludhiana Central Jail. The woman had come to meet her brother-in-law, an undertrial facing a murder case. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Kaur, a resident of Gill Colony.

According to the police, the incident came to light during a routine checking on the jail premises. Investigating officer Dinesh Kumar said the woman had concealed heroin inside a black envelope, which was carefully wrapped and sealed with black tape to avoid detection. On weighing, the recovered contraband was found to be 20.20-gm heroin.

Acting on a complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Vijay Kumar, the Division number 7 police have registered a case against her under the NDPS Act.

The investigating officer further revealed that Mandeep Kaur had come to meet her brother-in-law, Manjeet Singh, who has been lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail for some time in connection with a murder case. During a thorough search, officials recovered a black envelope from her possession. On closer inspection, it was found that the envelope had been folded into three layers. While the upper portion was covered with black tape, heroin had been hidden between the layers of the lower two folds.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was acting alone or if others were involved in the attempt to supply drugs inside the jail.